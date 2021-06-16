Maxcoin Price Down 28.3% Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $385,113.61 and $77.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,221.90 or 1.00114466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00032104 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00341661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00427207 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.90 or 0.00798678 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00072315 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

