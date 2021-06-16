MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.78 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.13.

MXL stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,624. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,849.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

