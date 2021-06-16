MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.78 million.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.13.
MXL stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,624. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
In other MaxLinear news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,849.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
