MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of MBIA worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 273,290 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in MBIA by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,944,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 844,480 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in MBIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 995,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,655,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 20,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $206,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $551.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.10. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

