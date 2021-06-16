McChip Resources Inc. (CVE:MCS) Director Richard Duncan Mccloskey Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

McChip Resources Inc. (CVE:MCS) Director Richard Duncan Mccloskey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 851,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,022,220.

Shares of MCS opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. McChip Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

McChip Resources Company Profile

McChip Resources Inc operates in the natural resource industry in Canada. The company invests in petroleum interests in Western Canada, as well as direct and indirect interests in minerals. It holds interest in Saskatchewan Potash project located in province of Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Madsen Red Lake Gold Mines Limited and changed its name to McChip Resources Inc in May 1981.

