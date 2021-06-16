McChip Resources Inc. (CVE:MCS) Director Richard Duncan Mccloskey Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

McChip Resources Inc. (CVE:MCS) Director Richard Duncan Mccloskey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 851,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,022,220.
Shares of MCS opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. McChip Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35.
McChip Resources Company Profile
