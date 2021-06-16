Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after buying an additional 300,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after purchasing an additional 274,904 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,084,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $178.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.78. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

