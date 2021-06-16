Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 200.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 45,833 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 45.4% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

