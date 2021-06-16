Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $938,000 in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 270,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of GGN stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

