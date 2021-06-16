Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 468 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $253.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.07 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

