Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

