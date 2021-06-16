Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,427 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,190,000 after acquiring an additional 658,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,530,000 after acquiring an additional 206,291 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,542,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 577,066 shares of company stock worth $26,034,899. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

