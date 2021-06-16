Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 226 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 471.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $189.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

