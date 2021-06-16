Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 929 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Repligen were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Repligen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $189.64 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,688 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

