Merryn Somerset Acquires 2,185 Shares of Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) Stock

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) insider Merryn Somerset purchased 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,992.75 ($26,120.66).

Shares of MUT opened at GBX 914 ($11.94) on Wednesday. Murray Income Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 694 ($9.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 930 ($12.15). The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 898.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

