Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.46.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,407 shares of company stock worth $266,654. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

