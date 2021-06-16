Method Finance Price Hits $0.0514 on Major Exchanges (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $14,914.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.07 or 0.00764785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00083473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.65 or 0.07784249 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,096,930 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.