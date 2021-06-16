MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 71,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,912,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,726,000 after buying an additional 113,886 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $63.36. 345,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,191,125. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

