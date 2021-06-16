Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,339.54

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,339.54 and last traded at $1,338.31, with a volume of 1923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,325.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,277.30.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.