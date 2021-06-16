Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142,785 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 6.7% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $299,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $359,336,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,919,000 after acquiring an additional 410,139 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,672,000 after acquiring an additional 231,486 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $151.77. 48,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,670. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 119.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

