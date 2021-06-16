Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.530-1.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.350-6.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.32. 1,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,507. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $172.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.08.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

