Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $136,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 244,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 98,170 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.71.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

