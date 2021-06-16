Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 10,000 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 78,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 646,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 123,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

GNW opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

