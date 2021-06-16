Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 93,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 576,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Midatech Pharma by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Midatech Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Midatech Pharma by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Midatech Pharma by 2,371.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Midatech Pharma by 727.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 124,046 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTP)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

