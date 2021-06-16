Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 93,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 576,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Midatech Pharma by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Midatech Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Midatech Pharma by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Midatech Pharma by 2,371.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Midatech Pharma by 727.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 124,046 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

