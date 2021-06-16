Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.