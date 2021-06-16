Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $473.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.03. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

