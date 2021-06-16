MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Update

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the May 13th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

MINISO Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. 421,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,158. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

