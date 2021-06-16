Mirrored Microsoft Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.35 Million (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $29.35 million and $30,171.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be bought for $261.06 or 0.00678203 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Microsoft alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00059177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00145504 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00181273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.52 or 0.00941782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,502.31 or 1.00024653 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 112,440 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Microsoft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Microsoft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.