Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.71 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $49.51 or 0.00127333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $29.71 million and approximately $96,840.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00144060 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00178539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.98 or 0.00933614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,966.55 or 1.00225175 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 600,218 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.