Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,279 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

