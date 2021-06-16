Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA opened at $332.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,170 shares of company stock worth $283,127,733 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

