Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 58.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WORK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,890,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,183,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,413,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Slack Technologies by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,775 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WORK opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,498,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

