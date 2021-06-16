Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Insulet worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD stock opened at $277.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,136.54 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.75 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.96.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.