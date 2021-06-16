Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.85 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PTC by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in PTC by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,629,000 after buying an additional 87,412 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.19. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $863,800. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

