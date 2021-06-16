Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of W. R. Berkley worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.