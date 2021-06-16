Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,033 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -225.33 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $52.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.