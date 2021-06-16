Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 16,633 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,633 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of WestRock worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

