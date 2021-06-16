Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 27,920 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,920 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.68. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $97.36. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

