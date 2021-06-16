Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,384 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Teleflex worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,227 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.90.

Shares of TFX opened at $396.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $410.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

