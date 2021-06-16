Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192,929 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of PG&E worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,236,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,386 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 27,654,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

