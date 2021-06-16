Mizuho Increases Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $74.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $64.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion and a PE ratio of 114.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $4,504,115.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,075,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $12,156,300.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 923,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,977,809.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,391,294 shares of company stock worth $68,027,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

