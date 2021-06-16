Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $215.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

ZS opened at $207.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.57 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $98.55 and a twelve month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $1,265,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,927,310.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,196 shares of company stock valued at $21,515,757 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zscaler by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

