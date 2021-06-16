Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $2,582,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total transaction of $2,652,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $685,350.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $201.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $227.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 161.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 884.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after buying an additional 2,347,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $240,913,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $183,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

