Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Lowered by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,775 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $247.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

