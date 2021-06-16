Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $555.12 million-570.54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.68 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Shares of Momo stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. 38,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.49. Momo has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

