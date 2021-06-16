Monavale Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,305.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and $11,305.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $730.61 or 0.01883915 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.00439895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 8,967 coins and its circulating supply is 7,829 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.