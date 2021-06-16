Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.65

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 201937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,508 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after buying an additional 56,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after buying an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.