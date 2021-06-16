Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,394 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Monro worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 20.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

MNRO stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.93. 5,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

