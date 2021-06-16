Mooncoin (MOON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00431006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

