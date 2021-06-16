MoonSwap Market Cap Reaches $9.24 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $9.24 million and $3,060.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00428933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 22,321,698 coins and its circulating supply is 22,301,197 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

