MoonTrust (MNTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, MoonTrust has traded up 138.1% against the dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTrust has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $96,359.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00149868 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00181602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.65 or 0.00935113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.95 or 0.99739122 BTC.

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

