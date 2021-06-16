Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 524 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.46. The stock had a trading volume of 29,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,952. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a one year low of $116.73 and a one year high of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

